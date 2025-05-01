Chelsea FC strike shirt deal with Dubai's DAMAC amid branded residence launch

Chelsea Football Club has entered a new global partnership with Dubai-based developer DAMAC Properties, making the firm the club’s front-of-shirt sponsor for both men’s and women’s teams for the remainder of the 2024–25 season.

The sponsorship will debut during Chelsea’s UEFA Conference League semi-final clash with Djurgarden today. According to Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol, “Chelsea have agreed a deal with Dubai property developers DAMAC to be their front of shirt sponsors until the end of the season,” adding that the club is still in a “competitive process” to secure a longer-term sponsor.

We’re proud to announce DAMAC as the Official Property Development Partner of @ChelseaFC — in a collaboration that kicks off the first-ever football-branded residential project in the world, Chelsea Residences by DAMAC. In addition, DAMAC will shine on Chelsea FC men’s and… pic.twitter.com/x2xrSq2EFt — DAMAC Properties (@DAMACOfficial) April 30, 2025

As part of the wider deal, DAMAC and Chelsea are jointly launching Chelsea Residences by DAMAC in Dubai’s Maritime City—a high-rise, football-branded development with over 1,400 units. Billed as the first Chelsea-themed residential project of its kind, the development will incorporate the club’s identity into concierge services and communal spaces, according to promotional materials.

DAMAC’s Amira Sajwani said the launch “marks the first of an elite collection that celebrates not just the passion of Chelsea FC but its enduring legacy… this initiative goes beyond celebrating the beautiful game.”

Chelsea President Jason Gannon added: “DAMAC are world-renowned in building luxury properties… we can’t wait to see Chelsea Residences take its place in the Dubai skyline.”

While the project targets global fans and investors, critics have noted Chelsea’s continued struggle to secure a permanent shirt sponsor, with the DAMAC agreement seen by some as a stopgap measure following a sponsorship gap earlier in the season.

The DAMAC announcement follows the abrupt termination of Chelsea’s previous sponsorship deal with Oman Air last year. The $2.5 million-a-year agreement quietly disappeared from the club’s website, with reports suggesting the airline initiated the exit due to downsizing.

READ: Morocco win inaugural Women’s Futsal AFCON with last-second victory over Tanzania