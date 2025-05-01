Morocco win inaugural Women’s Futsal AFCON with last-second victory over Tanzania Morocco’s women’s futsal team clinched the inaugural Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON Morocco 2025) title with a dramatic 3–2 comeback win over Tanzania yesterday evening in Rabat. Playing before a… pic.twitter.com/jyaqqKf2nr — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) May 1, 2025

Morocco’s women’s futsal team clinched the inaugural Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON Morocco 2025) title with a dramatic 3–2 comeback win over Tanzania yesterday evening in Rabat.

Playing before a packed home crowd at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex, the Atlas Lionesses overcame a two-goal deficit, securing victory with just 11 seconds remaining. Goals from Doha El Madani (20′), Drissia Korrych (34′), and Jasmine Demraoui (40′) saw Morocco crowned African champions, while Anastazia Katunzi (4′) and Jamila Rajabu (16′) netted for Tanzania.

The match was attended by CAF President Patrice Motsepe and Moroccan officials, including Education Minister Mohamed Saad Berrada and Royal Moroccan Football Federation President Fouzi Lekjaa. The hosts had previously stormed through the tournament with dominant wins over Namibia (8-1), Cameroon (7-1) and Angola (5-1 in the semi-final).

King Mohammed VI congratulated the team on their “brilliant victory,” praising their “high-level performance and deep patriotic spirit.” In a message, he celebrated the team’s historic win and qualification for the first-ever FIFA Women’s Futsal World Cup in the Philippines later this year, saying: “I take great pride in the fact that your promising team had the honour of winning the first edition of this African championship, hosted successfully by our country.”

Demraoui was named Best Player of the Tournament, recognised for her pivotal role throughout the campaign and for scoring the last-minute winner. Teammate El Madani also claimed the Top Scorer award with five goals.

Both Morocco and Tanzania have secured their spots in the Women’s Futsal World Cup, to be held from 27 November to 7 December 2025.

