Out of their league: Dagenham & Redbridge FC’s Arab outreach collapses after director sacked, co-owner quits over pro-Palestine post

It was supposed to be a bold new chapter for Dagenham & Redbridge FC—a fifth-tier English side better known for mid-table mediocrity than international intrigue. With the announcement on Monday of a partnership with Egyptian YouTuber Marwan Serry and the appointment of fellow Egyptian football influencer Salma Mashhour as Director of Development & Engagement, the club seemed poised to transcend its postcode and tap into the vast digital enthusiasm of the Arab world.

The club had hoped the appointment would deepen “its commitment to growth beyond the pitch — expanding its global footprint, connecting with Arabic-speaking audiences, and embracing a new era of creative, community-first football.”

For a brief moment, it worked. The Daggers’ social media following soared, particularly on Instagram, where hundreds of thousands of new Arabic-speaking fans flocked to cheer on a club most had never previously heard of.

Serry, a football content creator with over 5 million followers, spoke of taking the club to the Premier League and making it a household name across the Middle East. The club’s chairman hailed the “renaissance of Egyptian football” and welcomed the Arab investment as part of a ten-year plan to build something “meaningful.”

Dagenham & Redbridge is majority-owned by Club Underdog, a holding of the US-based North Sixth Group.

And then—three days in—the dream collapsed in spectacular fashion.

Club Statement: Dagenham & Redbridge FC has removed Salma Mashhour from the position of Director of Development & Engagement, effective immediately. — Dagenham & Redbridge (@Dag_RedFC) April 17, 2025

On 17 April, Dagenham & Redbridge announced that Mashhour had been dismissed “effective immediately.” No reason was offered, but it didn’t take long for the dots to connect. A pro-Israel campaign had emerged online, citing an old Instagram post from 30 October 2023, in which Mashhour – in the aftermath of Al-Aqsa Flood on 7 October, criticised the occupation of Palestine and described resistance movement Hamas’s actions in the context of self-defence.

The now-deleted post read: “You must be deluded to think that children who survive this won’t grow up and try to do anything they can to defend their land… OCCUPATION creates resistance. ISRAEL created Hamas and self defence is NOT TERRORISM.”

The outrage didn’t come from thousands, but from a Change.org petition that garnered just 558 signatures. Nevertheless, it appears the club caved to pressure—likely from Zionist lobby groups or high-profile supporters—who demanded Mashhour’s head. Local MP Margaret Mullane chimed in approvingly, thanking the club for its “decisive action.” The club itself has offered no transparency.

According to Jewish News, the club, “which has deep ties to the Jewish communities of Redbridge and Ilford, acted swiftly, confirming her dismissal ‘effective immediately’ in a statement issued by managing director Steve Thompson.”

“As soon as we were made aware of the video, we acted quickly. The video was completely unacceptable,” Thompson said. “We are a multifaith, multicultural club and we do not tolerate racism, discrimination, or support for terrorism of any kind.”

اعلن رسميا انسحابي الكامل من ملكية نادي داجنهام و ريدبريدج و الغاء مشروع الاستثمار في النادي و لن نتازل عن مبادئنا و جاري اتخاذ الإجرائيات القانونية لرد حق سلمى مشهور و شكرا لدعمكم المستمر “I officially announce my complete withdrawal from the ownership of Dagenham & Redbridge… pic.twitter.com/atzMxVqFc4 — Marwan Serry (@Serrymarwan) April 18, 2025

The backlash was immediate. Marwan Serry, clearly blindsided by the move, announced his full withdrawal from the club and its investment project. “We will not compromise our principles,” he wrote on Instagram, describing the experience as tainted by racism and a refusal to hear them out. “Some fans supported us… but sadly, the majority refused to listen—for racial reasons.”

Salma and Marwan appeared in a sombre joint video, stating they had received no explanation for the sacking. It was, in their words, a club unwilling to stand by the inclusive message it had marketed just days earlier.

Critics were not amused. Former Ilford South Green Party candidate Syed Siddiqi called the decision “appalling,” while Arab sports media—including prominent voices in Egypt and Morocco—accused the club of bowing to Zionist pressure and “apartheid supporters.” Moroccan-Spanish journalist Layla Hamed wrote: “Shame on every institution that bows to oppression.”

Perhaps the biggest irony of all is that a National League club on the verge of relegation believed it could become the next Middle Eastern cult icon—without understanding the politics of its new fanbase. You don’t bring in two outspoken Arab influencers during a genocide in Gaza and expect them to stay quiet. Nor can you dangle diversity for clout and recoil the moment it challenges your comfort zone.

Adding to the irony, the club’s Instagram page has been taken down at the time of writing—whether as a temporary measure to weather the backlash or something more permanent remains to be seen.

Dagenham & Redbridge wanted global relevance. Instead, they may find themselves remembered as the club that gained thousands of followers—only to lose them all in three days flat.

MEMO has reached out to Dagenham & Redbridge FC for comment on the dismissal of Salma Mashhour and the subsequent withdrawal of Marwan Serry, but had not received a response by the time of publication.

