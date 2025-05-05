Turkiye jams Israel jets, sends warning signals in attempt to repel Syria strikes

Turkish fighter jets reportedly attempted to repel Israeli jets intruding into Syria’s airspace this week by issuing electronic warning signals and conducting jamming operations, in what was seemingly a new level of confrontation between Ankara and Tel Aviv.

In recent days, Israel has launched a major wave of air strikes and attacks on numerous sites throughout Syria, including near the presidential palace, based on the claim that the Israeli government and occupation forces are protecting the Druze minority, following Druze militias’ clashes with new government forces.

As the Israeli jets proceeded with carrying out their operations, however, reports emerged of Turkish jets interfering with the Israeli aerial systems in order to repel their activities.

Those reports were then confirmed by the Israeli Broadcasting Authority, which stated that “Turkish aircraft are sending warning signals and jamming Israeli fighter jets to make them leave Syrian airspace.”

The incident marks a rare – although indirect – military confrontation between Turkiye and Israel in their mutual neighbour Syria, in which they have both been competing for influence since the fall of the late Assad regime on 8 December.

The Turkish attempts to repel the Israelis come days after the foreign ministry in Ankara had called on Tel Aviv to halt its air strikes, warning that “at this sensitive stage for Syria… Israel must put an end to its air strikes, which harm efforts toward Syria’s unity and territorial integrity”.

