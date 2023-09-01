Palestinian dies after being shot by Israel soldiers

A 41-year-old Palestinian man died this morning as a result of wounds he sustained after being shot by an Israeli soldier near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, reported Wafa news agency.

The Palestinian Health Ministry announced that Daoud Abdul-Razzaq Dars, from the Deir Ammar refugee camp, was shot following an incident in which he allegedly drove his truck into Israeli soldiers at a military checkpoint close to the village of Beit Sira.

According to Haaretz, the alleged ramming attack resulted in the killing of an Israeli soldier and the injury of three settlers. Dars left the scene immediately, only to be stopped at another checkpoint about six kilometres away where he was shot and died.

A statement issued by the Israeli military confirms the driver was “neutralised”.

Israel’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant expressed his sympathies to the family of the soldier killed and praised the occupation forces “for their determined action in killing the attacker.”

Palestinian authorities and human rights groups have consistently criticised the frequent use of deadly force by Israeli military forces on civilians and have called upon the global community to take action to resolve the matter.

This comes a day after a Palestinian minor was shot dead in Jerusalem, with occupation forces later storming his home and arresting his family.

Fourteen-year-old Khaled Samer Al-Zaanin, who is from the occupied East Jerusalem town of Beit Hanina, was killed “in cold blood”, reported Wafa, with onlookers clapping and cheering as his body was carried away.

Video footage shared on social media showed Khaled lying on the floor with his hands in the air before he was shot. Medical crews were not permitted to reach him, leaving him to bleed to death.

More than 200 Palestinians have been killed since the start of 2023, in what the United Nations said is the deadliest year for Palestinians since it began documenting fatalities in 2006.

