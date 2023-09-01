Israel issues 2,200 administrative detention orders against Palestinians in 2023

Israel has issued more than 2,200 administrative detention orders against palestinian detainees so far this year, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club revealed yesterday, adding that more than 70 Palestinian administrative prisoners are continuing their boycott of Israeli military courts.

Detainees seek to confront the systematic crime of administrative detention, used by Israel to detain hundreds of Palestinians under the pretext of having “secret” evidence against them.

The number of administrative detainees has reached more than 1,200, including at least 21 children and three female prisoners, the PPC said.

In a statement issued yesterday, the group said the majority of detainees who boycotted the Israeli military courts are former prisoners who spent years in prisons under administrative detention.

According to the statement, many administrative detainees have also resorted to hunger strikes. Four Palestinian detainees, including three being held in administrative detention, are on hunger strike; they include Kayed Al-Fasfous, Sultan Khalouf, Abdul-Rahman Baraka and Maher Al-Akhras.

Israel holds administrative detainees mainly in three prisons; Ofer, the Negev and Megiddo.

2022 recorded the highest number of administrative detention orders over the last five years, with 2,409 issued. In July this year alone, 370 orders were issued.