Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Israelis cheer as Palestinian minor shot dead in Jerusalem

August 31, 2023 at 12:57 pm

Fourteen-year-old Khaled Samer Al-Zaanin was shot near Damascus Gate and died at the scene on 30 August 2023 [@Pal_Shaheed/X]

A Palestinian minor was shot dead in Jerusalem last night, with occupation forces later storming his home and arresting his family.

Fourteen-year-old Khaled Samer Al-Zaanin was shot near Damascus Gate and died at the scene. Israeli forces claim he had attempted to carry out a stabbing attack at a light rail station in Jerusalem’s Musrara neighbourhood.

Khaled, who is from the occupied East Jerusalem town of Beit Hanina, was killed “in cold blood”, the WAFA news agency reported, with onlookers clapping and cheering as his body was carried away.

Video footage shared on social media showed Khaled lying on the floor with his hands in the air before he was shot. Medical crews were not permitted to reach him, leaving him to bleed to death.

The occupation’s police said it “received a report about a suspect carrying a knife who allegedly carried out a stabbing attack at a light rail station in Jerusalem.”

Occupation forces later besieged Khaled’s family home and arrested his parents and siblings before releasing them some time later.

The victim of the alleged stabbing attack was said to have minor injuries.

READ: 40-year-old Arab shot dead in Israel, becoming the 163rd victim this year

Read

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Middle East Monitor's Podcasts

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

More in IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine

Trending