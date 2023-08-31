Israelis cheer as Palestinian minor shot dead in Jerusalem

A Palestinian minor was shot dead in Jerusalem last night, with occupation forces later storming his home and arresting his family.

Fourteen-year-old Khaled Samer Al-Zaanin was shot near Damascus Gate and died at the scene. Israeli forces claim he had attempted to carry out a stabbing attack at a light rail station in Jerusalem’s Musrara neighbourhood.

Khaled, who is from the occupied East Jerusalem town of Beit Hanina, was killed “in cold blood”, the WAFA news agency reported, with onlookers clapping and cheering as his body was carried away.

Video footage shared on social media showed Khaled lying on the floor with his hands in the air before he was shot. Medical crews were not permitted to reach him, leaving him to bleed to death.

The occupation’s police said it “received a report about a suspect carrying a knife who allegedly carried out a stabbing attack at a light rail station in Jerusalem.”

Occupation forces later besieged Khaled’s family home and arrested his parents and siblings before releasing them some time later.

The victim of the alleged stabbing attack was said to have minor injuries.

