Palestinian justice minister dismisses reports of US-led administration in Gaza

Palestinian Justice Minister Sharhabeel al-Zaeem has dismissed reports suggesting that the United States plans to establish a temporary American administration in Gaza following the ongoing conflict.

In statements to Egyptian media, al-Zaeem emphasised that the Palestinian Authority has not received any official proposal from the United States or any other party regarding the future governance of Gaza. He stressed that the Palestinian leadership is not engaging with such reports.

Al-Zaeem questioned, “Would any Palestinian, or anyone of Palestinian origin, accept to be governed in Gaza by someone brought in on an American or Israeli tank?” This remark underscores concerns that any administration imposed through military means would lack popular legitimacy.

These comments follow reports from West media outlets, including Reuters, citing sources familiar with the matter indicating that the United States and Israel have discussed the possibility of Washington leading a temporary post-war administration of Gaza. According to unnamed sources, this administration would involve Palestinian technocrats but exclude both Hamas and the Palestinian Authority, drawing comparisons to the US-established Coalition Provisional Authority in Iraq after the 2003 invasion.

Al-Zaeem highlighted that the Palestinian Authority’s current priority is to halt the Israeli offensive on Gaza, which has resulted in over 52,000 Palestinian deaths and more than 118,000 injuries, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

The United Nations has declared Gaza a famine-stricken area, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis amid ongoing hostilities.

The US proposal for a temporary administration in Gaza has drawn criticism, with some observers likening it to past US interventions in the region. Critics argue that such a plan could be perceived as an occupation and may not lead to a stable governance structure , according to Reuters.

As discussions continue, the Palestinian leadership maintains its stance against any externally imposed governance, advocating for solutions that respect the will and rights of the Palestinian people.

