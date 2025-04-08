Trump's remarks on plan to take over Gaza, displace Palestinians

President Donald Trump has proposed a US takeover of Gaza while also suggesting a permanent displacement of Palestinians from the enclave.

The plan has been condemned globally, with Palestinians, Arab nations, the UN and rights experts saying it was tantamount to the war crime of “ethnic cleansing.”

Following is a timeline showing how Trump’s comments have evolved since he first proposed displacing Palestinians on 25 January:

25 January

Five days after becoming president, Trump said Jordan and Egypt should take in Palestinians from Gaza while suggesting openness to this being a long-term plan.

“I’d like Egypt to take people, and I’d like Jordan to take people [from Gaza],” Trump said, adding he spoke that day with Jordan’s King Abdullah.

“It’s literally a demolition site … so I’d rather get involved with some of the Arab nations and build housing at a different location where they [Palestinians] can maybe live in peace for a change,” Trump said, adding: “We just clean out that whole thing.”

Jordan and Egypt were quick to reject the plan and the displacement of Palestinians.

3 reiterations later

Trump reiterated this plan on 27, 30 and 31 January and added that he expected Egypt and Jordan to agree to it, even as they rejected the proposal.

“I think he [Egypt’s president] would do it, and I think the king of Jordan would do it, too,” Trump said on 27 January.

Permanent displacement

Before his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington on 4 February, Trump suggested permanently displacing Palestinians from Gaza, saying people there had no alternative but to leave the enclave devastated by US supplied bombs used by the Israeli occupation to decimate the Strip and which killed over 50,000 Palestinians.

“I think they [Gazans] should get a good, fresh, beautiful piece of land, and we get some people to put up the money to build it,” Trump told reporters. “I don’t know how they could want to stay [in Gaza],” he said.

His continued push comes as there were increasing warnings that forced displacement is illegal under international law.

US takeover

In a press conference with Netanyahu on 4 February, Trump proposed a US takeover of Gaza, saying: “The US will take over the Gaza Strip. … We’ll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site.”

He said Washington will ask neighbouring countries with “humanitarian hearts” and “great wealth” to take in Palestinians. He said those countries will pay for rebuilding Gaza and housing displaced Palestinians.

When asked if US troops will be sent, Trump said: “If it’s necessary, we’ll do that.” When asked who will live in Gaza, Trump said: “I envision world people living there, … Palestinians also.”

Backtracking on some statements

While defending Trump’s proposal on 5 February, his top aides walked back some of his words about permanently displacing Palestinians and using the US military.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Palestinians should be “temporarily relocated” while Gaza is rebuilt and Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Palestinians will leave Gaza for an “interim” period. Leavitt said Trump had not committed to putting “boots on the ground.”

No US soldiers needed in Gaza

On 6 February, Trump posted on social media: “The Gaza Strip would be turned over to the United States by Israel at the conclusion of fighting. The Palestinians … would have already been resettled in far safer and more beautiful communities, with new and modern homes, in the region.” He added: “No soldiers by the U.S. would be needed!”

No right of return

In a Fox News interview on 10 February, Trump was asked if Palestinians will have a right of return under his plan. He replied: “No, they wouldn’t because they’re going to have much better housing.” He added: “I’m talking about building a permanent place for them.”

Trump meeting the King of Jordan

“We will have Gaza. No reason to buy. There is nothing to buy. It’s Gaza. It’s a war-torn area. We’re going to take it. We’re going to hold it. We’re going to cherish it,” Trump said on 11 February as he met Jordan’s king in Washington. The king reiterated his opposition.

On the same day, Trump was asked if he was going to withhold aid to Egypt and Jordan, which both rely on Washington for economic and military assistance.

He said: “You know, I think we’ll do something. I don’t have to threaten with money … I do believe we’re above that.”

Trump meets Netanyahu again

“I think it’s an incredible piece of important real estate,” Trump said about Gaza when he met Netanyahu again at the White House on 7 April, more than two months after his initial Gaza takeover proposal.

“And I think it’s something that we would be involved in, but you know having a peace force like the United States there, controlling and owning the Gaza Strip, would be a good thing.”

He said: “And if you take the people, the Palestinians, and move them around to different countries, and you have plenty of countries that will do that.” Trump added: “A lot of people like my concept. But you know, there are other concepts that I like too and there are some concepts I don’t like.”

Arab leaders in March adopted a $53 billion Egyptian reconstruction plan that would avoid displacing Palestinians from Gaza. Trump and Israel rejected it at the time.

OPINION: Trump’s ‘extremely serious’ Gaza displacement plan is basically a new Nakba

The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.