UAE astronaut returns to Earth after ‘longest Arab space mission’

Emirati astronaut, Sultan Al Neyadi, returned to Earth on Monday, completing the longest Arab space mission, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) said Al Neyadi had returned to Earth from the International Space Station.

“The longest Arab space mission has been successfully completed,” it said.

Footage of the Emirati astronaut was transmitted by the state news agency, WAM, while returning from the International Space Station to Earth.

“Al Neyadi, the people of the UAE are immensely proud of you and the entire team for achieving major advances in space exploration,” UAE President, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, said in a statement.

“You carried the dreams of a nation to new frontiers, and we celebrate your pioneering journey and safe return,” he added.

UAE Vice-President, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, also congratulated “the people of the Emirates and all Arab youth on the safe return of Sultan Al Neyadi to planet Earth – the first Arab astronaut on a long mission to the International Space Station.”

“Sultan conducted 200 scientific research missions and spent more than 4,400 hours in space, he inspired millions of Arab youth,” he said.

MBRSC said Al Neyadi will help spread information about the scientific experiments that he conducted during the coming period.

Al Neyadi was sent to space on 2 March from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, USA, to the International Space Station to conduct 19 research experiments for a 6-month period.

The UAE launched its astronaut program in 2017 to train and prepare a team of Emiratis to be sent on various scientific missions to space.

READ: UAE to become first Arab country to send astronaut on six-month space mission