Iran: president lauds Saudi Arabia’s role in region and Islamic world

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has praised the role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the region and the Islamic world, Anadolu news agency has reported. Raisi made his remarks on Monday during a meeting with Alireza Enayati, Iran’s new ambassador to Saudi Arabia, ahead of his departure for Riyadh.

The Iranian president described Iran and Saudi Arabia as “two influential countries in the West Asia region and the Muslim world.” He called for the further promotion of ties between Tehran and Riyadh.

“Collaboration between Iran and Saudi Arabia, as well as increased regional cooperation at bilateral and multilateral levels, particularly in issues concerning the Islamic world… will enhance the standing of regional countries,” explained Raisi.

Ambassador Enayati announced on Sunday that he will go to Riyadh today, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

Saudi Arabia and Iran resumed diplomatic ties on 10 March following China-sponsored talks in Beijing.

