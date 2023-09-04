Iran Ambassador set to begin diplomatic mission in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday

Iran’s new Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Alireza Enayati, is set to begin his diplomatic mission in Riyadh on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

“I will leave for Riyadh on Tuesday,” Enayati told the state news agency, IRNA.

He said the new Saudi Ambassador to Iran will also start his mission in Tehran “in the same period of time”.

The Iranian diplomat said relations between Tehran and Riyadh “have progressed well in terms of formation”.

“This is a prelude to more work at the bilateral and multilateral level,” he added.

Iran and Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic ties in January 2016 after the Saudi Embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashhad were stormed by angry mobs following the execution of a Saudi Shia cleric.

The two regional rivals formally agreed to resume their relations last April after mediation from China.

Iran reopened its embassy in Riyadh, the Consulate and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation mission in the port city of Jeddah in June. Saudi Arabia reopened its embassy in Iran last month.

