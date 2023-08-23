Saudi looking forward to starting 'new phase' with Iran

The Saudi cabinet yesterday expressed its aspiration to start a “new phase” with Iran based on common interests and mutual respect between the two countries, and based on the steps taken towards implementing the agreement signed in March to resume relations between the two countries.

The cabinet’s statement was released following a session that was chaired by King Salman.

Last Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian arrived in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on a previously unannounced visit, his first to the kingdom since the restoration of bilateral relations.

During the two-day visit, Abdullahian met Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan.

On 10 March, Saudi Arabia and Iran signed an agreement sponsored by China to resume diplomatic relations between the two countries after a halt of nearly seven years.

In January 2016, Iran and Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic relations after angry crowds stormed Riyadh’s embassy in Tehran and its consulate in Mashhad in protest against the execution of a Shia Saudi cleric.

READ: Saudi sought Iran’s support in World Cup bid, says MP