Saudi crown prince, Iran FM discuss strengthening relations

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman discussed with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian ways to strengthen relations between the two countries during a meeting on Friday in Jeddah.

During the meeting, they discussed relations between the Kingdom and Iran, future opportunities for cooperation and developments in the regional and international arenas, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The Iranian foreign minister shared: “Discussions were frank, beneficial and productive.” He also conveyed the greetings and appreciation of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and the crown prince.

On Thursday, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan confirmed in a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart that the resumption of diplomatic relations with Iran is a pivotal point for security in the region.

He also stressed the Kingdom’s aspiration to strengthen bilateral relations with Tehran, adding that the desire to improve mutual trust between the two sides is serious and sincere.

Abdollahian noted: “We value the Kingdom’s role in the region. We can work with Saudi Arabia to resolve issues in the region immediately.”

READ: Kuwait hails outcome of Iran Foreign Minister’s visit to Saudi Arabia

He also pointed out that relations with Saudi Arabia are moving in the right direction and witnessing progress. Abdollahian stressed that his country is determined to develop and strengthen relations with Saudi Arabia.

On 10 March, the two countries agreed in Beijing to resume diplomatic relations that had been severed since 2016, to reopen their diplomatic missions and activate the security cooperation agreement signed between them in 2001.

Later, Tehran appointed Assistant Foreign Minister Alireza Enayati as its new ambassador to the Kingdom, around two months after announcing the resumption of relations between the two parties.

In June, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan went to Tehran on an official visit, during which he met Iranian President Raisi and stressed that Tehran facilitated the return of diplomatic missions.

READ: Saudi Crown Prince meets Iran Foreign Minister as relations thaw