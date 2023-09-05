Saudi Envoy arrives in Tehran after 7-year hiatus

Saudi Arabiaâ€™s first Ambassador to Iran since resumption of diplomatic relations arrived in Tehran to assume official duties, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

â€œThe Kingdom and Iran are neighbours and possess many economic components, natural resources and advantages that contribute to enhancing aspects of development, prosperity, stability and security in the region,” Ambassador Abdullah Al-Anzi said.

The move came hours after Iranian Ambassador, Alireza Enayati, said he was due to travel to Riyadh to begin his diplomatic mission.

Iran and Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic ties in January 2016 after the Saudi Embassy in Tehran and Consulate in Mashhad were stormed by angry mobs following the execution of a Saudi Shia cleric.

The two regional rivals resumed diplomatic ties after mediation from China earlier this year.

