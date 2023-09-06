Syria refugee family deported from Greece, lost EU fight against Frontex

A Syrian family deported from Greece by the EU border protection agency lost a legal battle for damages, according to an EU Court ruling, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to a written statement by the EU Court of Justice, the refugee family who wanted to lodge an application for international protection on the Greek island of Leros in 2016 was deported to Turkiye in a joint operation by Frontex and Greece.

After settling in Iraq, the family sued Frontex for compensation at the EU General Court.

The family claimed around €96,000 (nearly $103,000) for material damage and €40,000 for non-material damage, on account of “Frontex’s alleged unlawful conduct before, during and after the return operation”, according to the statement.

“Frontex’s alleged conduct cannot directly cause the damage allegedly suffered,” the Court ruled.

Regarding return operations, it said: “Frontex’s task is only to provide technical and operational support to the Member States,” it said.

