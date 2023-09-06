Middle East Monitor
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Syria refugee family deported from Greece, lost EU fight against Frontex

September 6, 2023 at 8:27 pm

Riot police guard the Frontex offices during a demonstration following a deadly migrant shipwreck in Piraeus, Greece on June 18, 2023 [Dimitris Lampropoulos/Anadolu Agency]

A Syrian family deported from Greece by the EU border protection agency lost a legal battle for damages, according to an EU Court ruling, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to a written statement by the EU Court of Justice, the refugee family who wanted to lodge an application for international protection on the Greek island of Leros in 2016 was deported to Turkiye in a joint operation by Frontex and Greece.

After settling in Iraq, the family sued Frontex for compensation at the EU General Court.

READ: EU watchdog opens probe into role of Frontex in boat sinking off Greece

The family claimed around €96,000 (nearly $103,000) for material damage and €40,000 for non-material damage, on account of “Frontex’s alleged unlawful conduct before, during and after the return operation”, according to the statement.

“Frontex’s alleged conduct cannot directly cause the damage allegedly suffered,” the Court ruled.

Regarding return operations, it said: “Frontex’s task is only to provide technical and operational support to the Member States,” it said.

READ: Syrian refugee sues EU border agency for abandoning him at sea

 

