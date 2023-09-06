Middle East Monitor
Turkiye President Erdogan meets Algeria Foreign Minister Attaf

September 6, 2023 at 6:33 pm

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) receives Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf (L) at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkiye on September 06, 2023 [Murat Kula/Anadolu Agency]

Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Wednesday, met Algerian Foreign Minister, Ahmed Attaf, at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkiye’s Communications Directorate said, Anadolu Agency reports.

Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, was also in attendance, according to presidential sources.

Turkiye and Algeria share common history and deep-rooted cultural ties.

Bilateral relations have gained impetus over the past years, and the two countries signed the Friendship and Cooperation Agreement in 2006.

