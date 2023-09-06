Turkiye President Erdogan meets Algeria Foreign Minister Attaf

Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Wednesday, met Algerian Foreign Minister, Ahmed Attaf, at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkiye’s Communications Directorate said, Anadolu Agency reports.

Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, was also in attendance, according to presidential sources.

Turkiye and Algeria share common history and deep-rooted cultural ties.

Bilateral relations have gained impetus over the past years, and the two countries signed the Friendship and Cooperation Agreement in 2006.

