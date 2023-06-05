Turkiye gives democracy lesson to the world: Algeria Speaker

The Speaker of Algeria's Council of the Nation, the upper house of Parliament, Salah Goudjil, said Turkiye has given the world a lesson in democracy, Anadolu Agency reports.

Goudjil participated in the swearing-in ceremony of Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Saturday.

The Algerian Speaker said he attended the swearing-in ceremony "to convey congratulation of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to his brother and friend Erdogan".

"Turkiye has given the world a lesson in democracy," Goudjil told Anadolu.

"We salute the Turkish people on this democratic election and we wish them prosperity and progress," he said.

The Speaker said that the Algerian people followed closely the presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkiye.

"The Turkish elections were a lesson to the world about democratic practice. It was a lesson to all sceptics," he added.

"We rejoiced at the elections and the renewal of confidence in President Erdogan," Goudjil said. "We came here to celebrate the joy of the Turkish President, government, people and media," he added.

Bilateral relations

The Algerian Speaker termed relations between Turkiye and Algeria as strong.

"Ties between the two countries will progress more in the future," Goudjil said.

"The Algerian-Turkish ties require more support in the future in all fields, especially in the economic and political domains," he added.

He underlined the importance of "coordinating and integrating positions with Turkiye in light of the current fluctuations in the world."

"We have relations with Africa, the Arab world and the Islamic world, and these are all important files at present and in the future," Goudjil said.

The Algerian Speaker said the trade exchange between Algeria and Turkiye is estimated at $6 billion.

"We aim to take this trade exchange to $10 billion," he added.

