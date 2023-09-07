OIC condemns Israel assault on Palestinian women in Hebron

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the recent assault on Palestinian women wherein Israeli female soldiers threatened Palestinian women in Hebron with attack dogs and forced them to strip naked.

The organisation also renewed its call on relevant international organisations to assume their responsibility by putting pressure on Israel, the occupying power, to stop its daily human rights violations in the Palestinian territories and prosecute it legally.

An investigation by the Israeli human rights organisation B’Tselem revealed yesterday that armed and masked Israeli female soldiers, accompanied by dogs, forced five Palestinian women from a family in Hebron to strip naked, threatening to set attack dogs on them if they refused.

The family also said their home was ransacked and jewellery was taken.

