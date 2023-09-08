Syria: 6,000 civilians flee their homes due to regime attacks in Idlib

Syrian regime forces backed by Russia and Iran have launched more than 1,400 attacks in Idlib Governorate and its environs within a week, forcing more than 6,000 civilians to flee their homes.

The Idlib Aviation Observatory said villages in southern Idlib had been targeted at least 1,360 times over the last week with ground-to-surface weapons.

Russian fighter jets launched 46 air strikes on the same areas over the same period, according to the Idlib Aviation Observatory.

The Director of the Syrian Response Coordinators team, Muhammad Hallaj, said that five civilians lost their lives as a result of the attacks, and ten others were injured.

Hallaj stated that 6,382 civilians were forced to leave their homes as a result of the attacks, noting that the attacks targeted 22 civil service centres, including schools and health centres.

