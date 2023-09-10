Erdogan meets with Saudi Crown Prince MBS at the G20 summit
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan convened with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman for talks in a private meeting during the G20 summit in the Indian capital New Delhi. The two leaders have been mending ties and bolstering cooperation in recent months.
