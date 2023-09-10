EU leaders express solidarity with Morocco in letter to king after earthquake

The EU and its member states sent a letter Saturday to Moroccan King Mohammed VI, conveying solidarity and condolences after a devastating earthquake struck the North African nation, reports Anadolu Agency.

The letter, led by Charles Michel, the President of the European Council, opens with sincere condolences for the tragic loss of life from the quake.

“We are deeply saddened by the devastating consequences of this tragic event. The European Union and its Member States stand in full solidarity with the people of Morocco in this difficult moment, as close friends and partners of Morocco, we are ready to assist in any way You may deem useful,” it said.

READ: Turkiye accelerates reconstruction of earthquake-ravaged region

The letter is signed by Michel, leaders of all EU member states and Ursula Von der Leyen, the head of the European Commission.

At least 2,012 people were killed and 2,059 injured in the quake that struck late Friday.

Fatalities from the magnitude-7 tremor occurred in various regions, including El-Houz, Taroudant, Chichaoua, Tiznit, Marrakech, Azilal, Agadir, Casablanca and Youssoufia.