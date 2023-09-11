Libya declares disaster zones after floods caused by Storm Daniel

The head of Libya’s Tripoli-based unity government, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, on Monday, declared areas exposed to floods as “disaster zones”, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, Dbeibeh ordered local authorities “to take urgent and exceptional measures to confront the repercussions of the floods.”

“We have given clear instructions to all ministries, agencies, rescue teams and hospitals to carefully follow up on the situation in the eastern region,” he added.

Meanwhile, Osama Hamad, head of the East Libya-based government, declared the city of Derna a “disaster zone” following floods caused by Mediterranean Storm Daniel.

The United Nations Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said it is “closely following the emergency caused by severe weather conditions in the eastern region of the country.”

“We express our heartfelt condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives and our thoughts for all people affected,” UNSMIL said.

Storm Daniel swept several areas in eastern Libya on Sunday, most notably the cities of Benghazi, Bayda, and Al Marj, as well as Soussa and Derna, according to an Anadolu reporter.

Two people have been killed in floods that swept several areas in eastern Libya on Monday, according to local authorities.

Libyan authorities have declared a state of emergency, which included suspending classes in all public and private educational institutions and closing shops.

