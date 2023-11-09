Israel media: Tel Aviv is ready to discuss the release of Palestinian prisoners

Israel’s Channel 13 reported, on Wednesday evening, that Israel “is ready to consider releasing security prisoners (Palestinian prisoners) in exchange for a large and broad deal that includes the release of many of those kidnapped” by the Hamas Movement in Gaza. The Channel cited informed Israeli officials, without naming them.

The Channel said, quoting the same officials, that “as part of the attempts by Qatar and the US to reach small deals that lead to a ceasefire, Israel is ready and willing to consider releasing security prisoners, in exchange for a large and broad deal that includes the release of most hostages.”

It quoted a senior Israeli official as saying, “There are many options on the table, but there is nothing concrete at the moment.”

With regard to the many reports this evening about progress in communications, senior Israeli officials say that has been many communications, on many axes, but in Israel they do not know of any significant progress

the source added.

As of 18:40 GMT, there has been no response from the office of Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, to what the Channel reported.

Earlier Wednesday, Netanyahu said during his meeting with the heads of settlements in the West Bank,

“I would like to put aside all the empty rumours that we are hearing from all directions.”

I will reiterate one thing that is clear: there will be no ceasefire without the release of the hostages. Everything else is meaningless

he added.

On 7 October, Hamas killed 1,538 Israelis and wounded 5,431, according to official Israeli sources. It also captured at least 242 Israelis and wants to exchange them for more than 6,000 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons, including children and women.

For 33 days, the Israeli army has been waging a devastating war on Gaza, in which 10,569 Palestinians were martyred, including 4,324 children and 2,823 women, and 26,475 were injured. 163 Palestinians were martyred and 2,280 were arrested in the West Bank, according to official sources.

READ: Barghouti: Palestinians will not accept anyone’s ‘guardianship’