Israeli air strikes demolish an entire residential area Israeli jets continue bombarding the area in the vicinity of the Indonesian hospital, where streets, houses and residential blocks have been demolished. The cameraman films craters and fiery belts surrounding the area while civil defence searches for survivors. Bombing, cries and screams can be heard in his video. He reported a non-stop bombardment of the overpopulated area surrounding the hospital. The video shows the gravity of the destruction and ongoing evacuations in a continuous state of fear.