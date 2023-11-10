Erdogan: Israel violating human values

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, accusing Israel of disregarding humanitarian values.

Speaking at the 16th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organisation in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Erdogan said the Israeli government continues to violate all human values in the Gaza Strip.

He highlighted that women and children constitute 73 per cent of the approximately 11,000 residents of Gaza who have been killed in Israel’s bombing.

Erdogan also condemned Israel for bombing schools, mosques, churches, hospitals and universities in Gaza, describing it as a violation of human values.

He announced that Turkiye had sent over 230 tonnes of humanitarian aid on ten planes to Al-Arish Egyptian Airport, in collaboration with Egypt, for delivery to Gaza. Adding that Turkiye would be happy to receive injured Gazans for treatment.

Erdogan questioned why Muslims and members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) have not spoken out loudly despite Israel launching its devastating war on the Gaza Strip 34 days ago.

“We must speak out loudly for a ceasefire with pride.”

Erdogan also highlighted that there are countries that always talk about freedom and are now silent about the massacres committed by Israel.

Read: Arab FMs reject displacement of Palestinians to Egypt, Jordan