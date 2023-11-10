Middle East Monitor
Arab FMs reject displacement of Palestinians to Egypt, Jordan 

November 10, 2023 at 9:04 am

Arab Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit (L), Saudi Foreign Minister and session chair Prince Faisal bin Farhan (C), and assistant Secretary-General of the Arab League Hossam Zaki (R) attend a preparatory meeting with the Arab foreign ministers ahead of the extra-ordinary Arab League summit in Riyadh on November 9, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. [YAZID AL-DUWIHI/AFP via Getty Images]

Arab foreign ministers have categorically rejected the displacement of Palestinians to Egypt and Jordan as well as Israel’s occupation of the Gaza Strip, and called for “holding Israel accountable for its crimes against the Palestinian people before the relevant international courts.”

During a meeting in Riyadh yesterday, headed by Saudi Foreign Minister, Faisal Bin Farhan, the ministers discussed the Israeli aggression on Gaza, ways to stop it and prepared draft resolutions related to this single item to be presented at the League’s extraordinary meeting at the summit level, scheduled to be held tomorrow.

In a joint statement issued after the meeting, the ministers condemned “the Israeli occupation and its aggression against the Gaza Strip and called for it to be held accountable for its crimes against the Palestinian people and rejected Israel’s reoccupation of the Gaza Strip and any other Palestinian lands.”

Read: Egypt rejected US offer to supervise Gaza post-war security

