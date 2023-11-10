Arab FMs reject displacement of Palestinians to Egypt, Jordan 

Arab foreign ministers have categorically rejected the displacement of Palestinians to Egypt and Jordan as well as Israel’s occupation of the Gaza Strip, and called for “holding Israel accountable for its crimes against the Palestinian people before the relevant international courts.”

During a meeting in Riyadh yesterday, headed by Saudi Foreign Minister, Faisal Bin Farhan, the ministers discussed the Israeli aggression on Gaza, ways to stop it and prepared draft resolutions related to this single item to be presented at the League’s extraordinary meeting at the summit level, scheduled to be held tomorrow.

In a joint statement issued after the meeting, the ministers condemned “the Israeli occupation and its aggression against the Gaza Strip and called for it to be held accountable for its crimes against the Palestinian people and rejected Israel’s reoccupation of the Gaza Strip and any other Palestinian lands.”

