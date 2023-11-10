Middle East Monitor
France, Palestine reiterate urgency of truce in Gaza

November 10, 2023 at 11:19 am

People, holding banners and Palestinian flags, gather to stage a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Paris, France on November 4, 2023 [Ümit Dönmez – Anadolu Agency]

France and Palestine yesterday reiterated the urgency of a truce in Gaza.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna announced on X that she met with Palestine’s Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh in Paris to reiterate the urgency of a truce in Gaza, which could lead to a ceasefire.

We also exchanged views on the importance of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestine dispute, she added.

Israel launched a relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip on 7 October, killing at least 10,812 Palestinians, including 4,412 children and 2,918 women, and injuring almost 30,000 more.

