EU warns Israel it will be isolated 

November 10, 2023 at 10:59 am

European Council President Charles Michel speaks at session of European Parliament General Assembly in Brussels, Belgium on November 08, 2023. [Dursun Aydemir - Anadolu Agency]

European Council President Charles Michel yesterday warned Israel that it risks becoming isolated from the international community if it does not stop violating international law in the Gaza Strip.

“We all advise Israel to consider the provisions of international law while defending itself… Israel does not care about isolation from the international community at a certain stage. Therefore, it is important for Israel to handle these rules with caution,” Jordan News quoted Michel as saying, citing France 2.

Michel stressed that subjecting the entire Strip to a siege is a violation of international law, and that the safety of civilians must be ensured. He also emphasised that resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict by establishing two states is crucial, and it is an absolute priority for the European Union.

The European Council president added that the European Union must organise an international conference on this issue in the coming weeks.

