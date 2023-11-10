Why Palestinian resistance cannot be subdued

In one month of war, more than 10,000 innocent Palestinian civilians, including 4,000 children, have lost their lives. However, this has not fazed the conscience of the so-called “liberal world”, which is still busy pandering to the Israeli state and its so-called right to defence. Hitler was condemned and is still rebuked for his actions, but how come Zionists are not condoned for their ferocious attitudes?

Since its inception, Israel has been bent on breaking the staunch resistance of the Palestinian people through its atrocities. However, it has failed miserably, owing to its misconstrued notion of “managing” the problem instead of “resolving” it. They have also tried different tactics like pitting Palestinian groups against one another, i.e., Hamas against the Palestine Liberation Organisation, the demolition of their infrastructure, the establishment of new illegal settlements, communication blackouts, cutting off fuel and food supplies and blockading their ports. Yet, all these endeavours have not borne the desired results for Israel.

The systematic theft of Palestinian land over the years has been the prime reason for conflict between Zionists and Palestinians. Still, the recent outbreak of hostility can be attributed to Israel’s continuous desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque, its arbitrary killing of Palestinians, coupled with its aggressive drive to legitimise its illegal possessions through the establishment of ties with the Arab world. These latest developments have infused a sense of despair among the Palestinians and forced them to initiate an assault in the face of Israeli aggression.

The outcome of this recent face-off has been disastrous for Palestinians, but even worse is the outright hypocrisy of the Western world. Western leaders have not only extended blanket support to the Zionist regime, but have also botched any attempt to bring an end to this war through their opposition to the United Nations (UN) ceasefire resolutions.

Genocide in Gaza: Luxury at what cost?

Interestingly, the rest of the world has shown enormous support for Palestinians and is eager to see an end to Israeli atrocities. The massive pro-Palestinian rallies in the US, the UK and other countries around the world have shown that people around the globe can no longer be kept oblivious through the biased propaganda of Western media, which only shows one side of the story.

Israel has no conscience, no honour, no pride. They curse Hitler day and night, but they have surpassed Hitler in barbarism. Recep Tayyip Erdogan

The criminal silence of the UN and Western regimes and their acquiescence to this inclement pogrom have further encouraged Zionist supporters who have transgressed every humanitarian limit and are treating Palestinians as “animals”. Unfortunately, this bloodbath will not end until Zionists have entirely robbed northern Gaza after evacuating the Palestinians. Thus, the Hamas manhunt was just a smokescreen.

The obvious outcome of such madness would be the escalation of further tensions in the Middle East and beyond. Israel can never be the reason for stability in this region until it forsakes its sadistic agenda. In addition, the Israeli cultural minister has churned out the possibility of using nuclear weapons against innocent Palestinians in the event of their non-compliance with evacuation demands. Imagine if North Korea and Iran had made the same proposal. The Financial Action Task Force and other world institutions would have stifled their economies, labelling them an “existential threat” to global peace.

Since its establishment, the Israeli regime has received a whopping $317.8 billion in aid to prolong and expand its expansionism. It fought five wars and conducted multiple operations against the Palestinians to break their spirit of independence, but all in vain, thanks to the resilient nature of the Palestinians and their iron will of resistance. Whether it’s the Intifada of 1987, the second Intifada, the conflicts of 2004, 2010 or 2016 or the most recent one, none has been able to dent their iron resolute.

Another reason why the Palestinian freedom struggle won’t falter is the growing support for the Palestinian cause among two other great geopolitical powers – Russia and China. These two nations have recently voiced their concerns about Israel’s brutalities and have also called for a two-state solution to the conflict. Another impetus has been the severance of diplomatic ties to Israel by countries like Bolivia, Jordan and Turkiye and the recalling of ambassadors by dozens of other nations in the wake of Israeli madness. So now, besides the support of the Muslim World, Palestinians have also found some allies in the non-Muslim world, especially in Latin America. All this helps to bolster the spirit of the Palestinians in the face of Israeli oppression.

Palestinian resistance has also strengthened over the years due to Israel’s brutal oppression that has united once fierce rivals like Hamas and Fatah, who have now joined forces to form a united front against Zionist forces. The 2017 reconciliation agreement between Hamas and Fatah is a prime example.

Palestinian resistance also thrives on its overwhelming support among the Muslim populace in Arab and non-Arab countries, which keeps the politicians in these countries from recognising Israel as a legitimate state. This has been a source of agony for the Zionist regime, which has been fighting tooth and nail for worldwide recognition.

The penultimate cause of the success of Palestinian resistance is its improvised combat strategy and guerrilla warfare tactics. A befitting example of it is the heavy loss inflicted on Israel’s military hardware and its personnel during its ongoing land invasion of northern Gaza. For instance, one Hamas missile costs Israel roughly $100,000 to intercept, while in contrast, it costs only $500 to Hamas. Thus, even pouring billions of dollars into Israel in aid from Western regimes does not provide them with a definitive edge over the Palestinians.

Albert Einstein once said: “The world is a dangerous place, not because of those who do evil, but because of those who look on and do nothing.” The same applies to the Western world, especially the US, which has recently pumped $14.3 billion into Israel’s economy to fund its bloody war in Gaza and is also actively guarding Israel at international forums like the UN. Thus, the US must revisit its erroneous policy and should force Israel to accede to a two-state solution, as has also been mentioned by Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, who believes the endgame in Gaza should be a Palestinian state for the sake of Israel’s own security and safety. Also, bear in mind that the fate of an occupying force has never been any different than the US in Vietnam or the Soviets in Afghanistan.

It would be better for Israel to come to terms with the Palestinians, or else this endless cycle of conflict will keep on brewing and could engender another big disaster in the region with the potential to engulf the entire world, which would be inimical for Israel.

The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.