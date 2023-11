Protestors made their messages clear to the governments of both the United Kingdom and the United States, that the people are committed to peace and justice for Palestinians, and for enabling lasting resolutions that can provide prospects to the people of Gaza.

Protestors chanted asserting that all human lives are equal: ‘In a thousand, in a million, WE ARE ALL PALESTINIANS. Ceasefire now.’

READ: Real Sociedad fans stand in solidarity with Gaza