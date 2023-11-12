Middle East Monitor
clear
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Real Sociedad fans stand in solidarity with Gaza

November 12, 2023 at 1:48 am

The move, taking place before the game against Almeria in La Liga, was in solidarity with the Palestinian victims, condemning and raising awareness on the war crimes Israel commits against Gazan civilians.

