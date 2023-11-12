Avi Dichter labels Gazan displacement as 'Nakba 2023’

In an interview for N12, he gave his statement as footage of Gazan citizens marching south was airing on the screen. Dichter who has been calling for over a decade to re-occupy Gaza, justifies the ‘Nakba’ and its aftermath as an ‘operational necessity’ to ‘reduce’ the heavily populated area for the Israeli soldiers and tanks to operate safely.

Dichter however is uncertain about the future of this operation, as to him, Gaza City is only the heart of the Gaza strip and the north still consists of Khan Yunis, Rafah, and refugee camps all around.

READ: MEMO engages protestors in million-strong London march for Gaza ceasefire