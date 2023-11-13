Middle East Monitor
Husband and father of Hamas’ captives confronts Israeli military on TV

In an interview on Israeli Channel 12, Avihai Brodetsky, whose wife and children are captives held by Hamas, pointed the finger at Israel for the ordeal, absolving Hamas of blame. Brodetsky argued that the failure to provide adequate protection allowed Hamas to execute a ‘brilliant operation,’ outsmarting Israel. He questioned the absence of Israeli military jets, tanks, and soldiers on the day of Hamas’ operation.

November 13, 2023 at 12:09 am

