13 Palestinians killed, 25 injured in Israeli airstrike on house in southern Gaza

At least 13 Palestinians were killed and 25 others were injured in an Israeli airstrike on a house in the south of the blockaded Gaza Strip, reports Anadolu Agency.

The Israeli army bombed a house in Bani Suheila town of Khan Yunis city in the south of Gaza, according to medical sources.

At least 13 people were killed and 25 others were injured in the airstrike on the Palestinian Al-Najjar family’s home.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip — including hospitals, residences, and houses of worship — since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Oct. 7.

The number of deaths in the ongoing Israeli military attacks on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 has surpassed the grim figure of 11,100, including more than 8,000 children and women, the government media office in Gaza said on Sunday.

The Israeli death toll is nearly 1,200, according to official figures.

