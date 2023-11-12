Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

13 Palestinians killed, 25 injured in Israeli airstrike on house in southern Gaza

November 12, 2023 at 2:25 pm

Relatives of the people killed in Israeli attacks mourn as the bodies are taken to Nasser Hospital's morgue as Israeli attacks continue on 37th day in Khan Yunis, Gaza on November 12, 2023 [Abed Zagout/Anadolu Agency]

Relatives of the people killed in Israeli attacks mourn as the bodies are taken to Nasser Hospital’s morgue as Israeli attacks continue on 37th day in Khan Yunis, Gaza on November 12, 2023 [Abed Zagout/Anadolu Agency]

At least 13 Palestinians were killed and 25 others were injured in an Israeli airstrike on a house in the south of the blockaded Gaza Strip, reports Anadolu Agency.

The Israeli army bombed a house in Bani Suheila town of Khan Yunis city in the south of Gaza, according to medical sources.

At least 13 people were killed and 25 others were injured in the airstrike on the Palestinian Al-Najjar family’s home.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip — including hospitals, residences, and houses of worship — since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Oct. 7.

The number of deaths in the ongoing Israeli military attacks on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 has surpassed the grim figure of 11,100, including more than 8,000 children and women, the government media office in Gaza said on Sunday.

The Israeli death toll is nearly 1,200, according to official figures.

READ: Israeli forces kill another Palestinian in West Bank, death toll rises to 186

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending