Israeli succumbs to his wounds from Hezbollah attack near border

Israeli authorities said, on Monday, that an Israeli national succumbed to injuries sustained in an attack by the Lebanese Hezbollah group the previous day, Anadolu Agency reports.

Israeli Army Radio identified the deceased as Shalom Aboudi, 56, an employee of the Israeli electricity company. Aboudi was reportedly on duty repairing power lines damaged in earlier Hezbollah attacks when the incident occurred.

The attack, involving an anti-tank missile, also resulted in six other Israelis sustaining injuries.

The latest Hezbollah strike occurred in the Israeli settlement of Dovev, situated near the Lebanon border.

Tension has flared along the border between Israel and Lebanon amid intermittent exchange of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

More than 70 Hezbollah fighters were killed in clashes with the Israeli forces along the border areas since 8 October.

