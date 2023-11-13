Hebrew media: Hezbollah has figured out Israeli Air Force's tactics

The Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah has adapted their tactics to outmanoeuvre those of the Israeli air force, hindering the occupation forces from carrying out ground operations past the Lebanese borders, according to Israeli media reports yesterday.

Beirut-based outlet Al-Mayadeen, citing Israel’s Channel 13, reported that the effectiveness of the occupation’s air force against Hezbollah’s anti-tank units has decreased in recent days, following successful operations launched from South Lebanon, which targeted several occupation army positions along the border.

The occupation is “in a defensive situation in the north, where we receive hits and injuries,” and Hezbollah’s tactics have become more effective in the face of Israeli air strikes, Channel 13 reported. The Israeli broadcaster also revealed that the resistance movement has figured out the tactics employed by the occupation air force.

🚨 BREAKING: HEZBOLLAH KILL 20 IDF SOLDIERS | DEADLIEST DAY SINCE OCT 7 | MASSIVE ISRAELI RETALIATION EXPECTED Today, 20 IDF soldiers were killed on the border with Lebanon, marking the worst 1-day loss for the Israeli military since Oct 7. To put this into perspective, Israel… https://t.co/fgLtBcfer8 pic.twitter.com/sZvkEEjY6y — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 12, 2023

Another Israeli outlet, Channel 12, reported that yesterday’s developments mark the most intense combat since fighting erupted in the northern front shortly after the events of 7 October, the launch of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood. Nir Dvori, a military correspondent for Channel 12, described yesterday’s incidents as a marker of shame for the occupation state.

Hezbollah's largest attack to date on Israeli settlers: A Kornet attack from Hezbollah at Dovev, "Israel". 14 settlers have been injured Hezbollah warned that if Israel targets civilians, Hezbollah will do the same. pic.twitter.com/GxvvgogoH9 — Iran Observer (@IranObserver0) November 12, 2023

As part of his second speech since the latest war on Gaza broke out, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Saturday that “In recent days, we have witnessed a series of threats from Netanyahu, Gallant and Gantz. We will continue on this path. Every day, we conduct our assessments. Our front will remain a front of pressure.”

“Without a doubt, last week saw an improvement in operations, both qualitatively and in terms of the number of operations and the quality of the missiles we use, notably the Burkan missile carrying a payload between 300kg and 500kg. Imagine half a ton of explosives falling on the enemy’s head,” he said.

According to the Washington-based Foundation for Defence of Democracies (FDD), Hezbollah changed its military tactics on 29 October with the introduction of surface-to-air missiles, noting that “The change is likely intended to counter Israeli drones that have been able to identify Hezbollah fighters approaching the Israeli border.”

To maintain pressure on the occupation forces, “Hezbollah has been carrying out frequent attacks — using rockets, mortars, and guided missiles — on Israeli targets in the area,” it added.

