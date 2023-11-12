Israel warns Lebanon about entering war with reference to Gaza

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned Lebanon on Saturday about getting into its war against the Gaza Strip and said Israel knows how to replicate its actions in Beirut, reports Anadolu Agency.

The comment was in reference to Palestinians walking with white flags along the coast toward the south on orders from the Israeli army.

I see Gaza residents walking with white flags along the coast, heading south

he said.

Gallant made assessments regarding tensions along the Lebanese border during a visit to a military base in northern Israel.

He claimed Hezbollah dragged Lebanon into a potential war and made a mistake.

If Hezbollah makes such mistakes, the ones who will pay the price are primarily the Lebanese citizens. We know how to do in Beirut what we did in Gaza

he said.

“Our pilots are sitting in the cockpit, and their planes are facing north. We have work to do in the south (Gaza), but our air force is oriented towards the north,” he added. A total of 70 Hezbollah members and four Israeli soldiers have been killed in clashes between the Israeli army and Hezbollah since Oct. 8.

