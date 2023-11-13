Turkiye FM highlights increasing visa rejection for Turks by Europe

Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, said that the rate of rejected visa applications submitted by Turkish citizens has increased in European Union countries, Daily Sabah reports.

“We repeatedly conveyed our expectations for a fast solution to the problems and sent diplomatic notes as well,” Fidan said in written statements to lawmakers from the Republican People’s Party (CHP), according to the media reports.

The lengthy processing times and a significant increase in rejection rates of Turks’ applications for visas to the 27 Schengen countries have disrupted travel and business plans, and angered Ankara, which denounced it as a deliberate effort and “political blackmail”.

