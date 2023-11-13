UN peacekeeper injured in south Lebanon shooting

A soldier from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) was shot by an unknown gunman in southern Lebanon early yesterday and was forced to undergo surgery.

Taking to X, UNIFIL said: “Shortly after midnight last night, peacekeepers in a UNIFIL position near Al Qawzah reported hearing gunfire nearby. One peacekeeper was hit by a bullet and underwent surgery. He is recovering and currently stable.”

“The origin of the fire is currently unknown, and we have launched an investigation,” it added.

Any targeting near UNIFIL positions and any use of our positions to launch attacks across the Blue Line, for any reason, is unacceptable.

UNIFIL went on “to urge all parties involved to cease their fire and to ensure the safety not only of peacekeepers, but of all civilians who live near the Blue Line.

“Attacks against civilians or UN personnel are violations of international law that may amount to war crimes.”

Tensions between Hezbollah and Israel have heightened since 8 October, a day after the occupation state launched a genocidal bombing campaign on the besieged Gaza Strip.

