De-escalation in Gaza would benefit both Turkiye, EU: Mitsotakis

Turkiye and Europe share a common interest in de-escalating the war in Gaza, Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, said Monday as Ankara and the European Union disagree over their respective stances on Israel, Daily Sabah reports.

According to the report, delivering a speech at a think tank in the German capital of Berlin, Mitsotakis underlined the importance of closer dialogue between European countries and Turkiye to address current issues.

He said he is planning to host President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Greece in the coming weeks to discuss bilateral ties and regional issues.

“I completely disagree with the comments of President Erdogan regarding Hamas. At the same time, this is no reason not to welcome President Erdogan in Greece,” he said at the Konrad Adenauer Foundation.

Erdogan was criticised by European politicians for his comments after he said the Palestinian group, Hamas, is not a terrorist organisation, but a group of people fighting for their homeland.

