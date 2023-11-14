Turkiye's mobile hospitals arrive in Egypt for Palestinians in Gaza

A vessel carrying equipment for field hospitals that left western Turkiye last week arrived in Egypt’s Al-Arish Port on Monday. Health Minister, Fahrettin Koca, said they would provide health care services to the people of Gaza in coordination with Egypt, Turkish local media reports.

According to the report, it is the first such aid vessel to arrive in Egypt since the new stage of the Palestine-Israel conflict broke out on 7 October.

A Turkish health official told Agence France-Presse (AFP) that the vessel was carrying “materials, generators, ambulances to establish eight field hospitals.”

The Turkish official added that Ankara had requested Cairo’s approval to build the field hospitals in Al-Arish, which lies about 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the Rafah border, the only crossing to Gaza not controlled by Israel.

“We received the green light from Egyptian authorities. We will set up these hospitals in the areas shown by the Egyptian authorities.”

