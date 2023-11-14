Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Turkiye's mobile hospitals arrive in Egypt for Palestinians in Gaza

November 14, 2023 at 5:45 pm

A ship carrying life-saving humanitarian aid for Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip from Turkiye arrived at Al-Arish Port, close to Egypt’s Rafah border crossing into the embattled enclave in Al- Arish, Egypt on November 13, 2023 [Ersin Çetintaş - Anadolu Agency]

A ship carrying life-saving humanitarian aid for Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip from Turkiye arrived at Al-Arish Port, close to Egypt’s Rafah border crossing into the embattled enclave in Al- Arish, Egypt on November 13, 2023 [Ersin Çetintaş – Anadolu Agency]

A vessel carrying equipment for field hospitals that left western Turkiye last week arrived in Egypt’s Al-Arish Port on Monday. Health Minister, Fahrettin Koca, said they would provide health care services to the people of Gaza in coordination with Egypt, Turkish local media reports.

According to the report, it is the first such aid vessel to arrive in Egypt since the new stage of the Palestine-Israel conflict broke out on 7 October.

A Turkish health official told Agence France-Presse (AFP) that the vessel was carrying “materials, generators, ambulances to establish eight field hospitals.”

The Turkish official added that Ankara had requested Cairo’s approval to build the field hospitals in Al-Arish, which lies about 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the Rafah border, the only crossing to Gaza not controlled by Israel.

“We received the green light from Egyptian authorities. We will set up these hospitals in the areas shown by the Egyptian authorities.”

READ: The Strip is already occupied: The two Gazas that Israel cannot break 

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending