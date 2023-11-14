Hamas claims to kill 7 Israeli soldiers in Gaza

Palestinian group, Hamas, claimed Tuesday to have killed seven Israeli soldiers in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reports.

The group’s armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said in a statement that the soldiers were killed by its fighters from “point-blank range” north of Gaza City.

Hamas said its fighters also attacked three Israeli tanks, three armoured vehicles and a personnel carrier with anti-armour shells north and west of Gaza City.

The group’s military arm said two more tanks and a bulldozer were struck north-west of Gaza City and another tank south-west of the city.

There was no comment from the Israeli army on Hamas’s claim.

On Tuesday, the Israeli army said two more soldiers were killed in Gaza, taking its death toll to 47 since Israel expanded its ground operations in the blockaded territory on 27 October.

At least 11,240 Palestinians have been killed, including over 7,800 women and children, and more than 29,200 others injured in Israeli air and ground attacks since a cross-border attack by Hamas on 7 October, according to the latest figures from Palestinian authorities. Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches have also been damaged or fully destroyed.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, stands at 1,200, according to official figures.

