Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

More than 41,000 houses completely destroyed in Gaza

November 14, 2023 at 4:18 pm

An infographic titled "More than 41,000 houses completely destroyed in Gaza" created in Ankara, Turkiye on November 14, 2023 [Elif Acar - Anadolu Agency]

An infographic titled “More than 41,000 houses completely destroyed in Gaza” created in Ankara, Turkiye on November 14, 2023 [Elif Acar – Anadolu Agency]

READ: Amid Israel’s genocide in Gaza, are we witnessing the fall of Zionism?

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending