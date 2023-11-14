More than 41,000 houses completely destroyed in Gaza
Related Posts
Trending
- News After cutting off electricity, shooting patients, Israel offers to send incubators to Gaza hospital
- News Anadolu captures images of dead bodies in front of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza
- Article Rape, Daesh, Mein Kampf and other lies: How Israel lost all credibility
- Article Amid Israel’s genocide in Gaza, are we witnessing the fall of Zionism?
- Videos & Photo Stories UK Israeli ambassador dodges empathy question on Palestinian suffering in Gaza
- Article India is the epicentre of hate and misinformation against Palestinians
- News Actress Cate Blanchett calls for ceasefire in Gaza
- Videos & Photo Stories Harrowing scene at Al-Shifa Hospital following Israeli air strike
- Videos & Photo Stories Memories of the future Palestine: MEMO in Conversation with Tahrir Hamdi
- Videos & Photo Stories Top official’s resignation over Gaza signals loss of confidence in UN