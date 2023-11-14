Middle East Monitor
Israeli military confirms death of female soldier held captive by Hamas

November 14, 2023 at 1:56 pm

Israeli soldiers patrol near the Gaza wall on October 24, 2023 [Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency]

The Israeli military confirmed, on Tuesday, the death of a female soldier who had been held captive by Hamas, Anadolu Agency reports.

Hamas had announced the death of the Israeli soldier in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza on Monday.

Hamas posted a video of the soldier, showing her speaking to the camera saying:

I have been in Gaza for four days, and the entire Gaza Strip is under Israeli strikes. There are others we were captured with and we fear for our lives from the missiles

Please stop; the explosions are close to us

she said, addressing the Israeli government.

On 4 November, Hamas said that Israel had lost 60 hostages in Gaza due to constant bombardment of the strip since 7 October.

Hamas captured around 239 Israelis, including both military personnel and civilians, some of them dual nationals, during Hamas’ surprise attack on Israeli settlements and military positions in the vicinity of the Gaza Strip on 7 October.

