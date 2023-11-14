Anadolu captures images of dead bodies in front of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza

Anadolu, on Tuesday, captured images of dead bodies that could not be buried at the Al-Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip due to Israel’s intense attacks.

Yousef Abu-Al Rish, the deputy Health Minister, warned that the bodies piling up in the hospital could lead to a health disaster, Anadolu Agency reports.

He said

more than 100 bodies could not be buried in the hospital courtyard or its grounds due to Israel’s continued attacks

The Israeli army has been besieging the Al-Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip and other hospitals in the region, with most shutting down under the weight of the attacks, along with Israel’s blockade of vital supplies such as electricity and water.

As the Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip nears its 40th day, at least 11,180 Palestinians have been killed, including over 7,700 women and children, and more than 28,200 others have been injured, according to the latest figures from Palestinian authorities.

Thousands of buildings including hospitals, mosques, and churches have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel’s relentless air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave since last month.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is nearly 1,200, according to official figures.

READ: Qatar slams Israel’s bombing of its reconstruction HQ in Gaza