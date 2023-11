Oscar-Winner Susan Sarandon urges ceasefire, decries Gaza tragedy At a pro-Palestinian rally in New York's Bryant Park, renowned Oscar-winning American actress, Susan Sarandon, made a powerful statement in support of a ceasefire in Gaza. Sarandon, known for her activism, spoke emphatically about the plight of the Palestinian people, particularly highlighting the tragic deaths of nearly 5,000 children in Gaza, which she denounced as war crimes.