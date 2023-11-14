UK Israeli ambassador dodges empathy question on Palestinian suffering in Gaza In a probing Channel 4 interview, Krishnan Guru-Murthy challenged extreme right-wing Israeli Ambassador to the UK, Tzipi Hotovely, on her empathy towards the Palestinian people. Hotovely evaded directly expressing empathy towards Gazan civilians impacted by Israeli bombings and military operations. Instead, she focused on issues with Palestinian leadership and blamed Hamas for the exploitation of civilians.