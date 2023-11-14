ICJP director warns of war crimes involvement for UK citizens in Israeli army At a press conference organised by the International Centre of Justice for Palestinians (ICJP) on Monday in London, families of Gaza victims shared heart-wrenching testimonies. ICJP Director Tayab Ali condemned the UK politicians’ unequivocal support for Israel’s actions in Gaza as complicity in war crimes. He highlighted the forcible clearance of North Gaza by Israel and the lack of adequate guidance from the UK government regarding British citizens fighting with the Israeli army, potentially implicating them in war crimes.