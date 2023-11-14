Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

HRW Director: ‘Israel is committing war crimes of collective punishment’

Yasmine Ahmed, UK Director of Human Rights Watch (HRW) said that no crime justifies Israel’s committing war crimes. She emphasized that crimes, particularly the war crime of collective punishment, should not go unnoticed. Israel's actions in Gaza, withholding essential supplies for over a month, raise serious concerns. Alarming reports suggest that Gaza's largest hospital, Al-Shifa, is no longer functioning as such due to prolonged power and water outages.

November 14, 2023 at 5:58 pm

READ: Gaza official denies contact with Israel for evacuation of babies from Al-Shifa

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending