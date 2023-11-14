HRW Director: ‘Israel is committing war crimes of collective punishment’ Yasmine Ahmed, UK Director of Human Rights Watch (HRW) said that no crime justifies Israel’s committing war crimes. She emphasized that crimes, particularly the war crime of collective punishment, should not go unnoticed. Israel's actions in Gaza, withholding essential supplies for over a month, raise serious concerns. Alarming reports suggest that Gaza's largest hospital, Al-Shifa, is no longer functioning as such due to prolonged power and water outages.